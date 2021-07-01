Brokers Offer Predictions for First Bank’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

FRBA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $254.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the first quarter worth $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in First Bank by 15.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Bank by 43.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

