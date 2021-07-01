Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) PT Raised to $60.00 at National Bankshares

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBU. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. iA Financial started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of BBU opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.64. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $49.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.