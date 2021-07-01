Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,229 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $15,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 140,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,353,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $77.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

