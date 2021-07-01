Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.84

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.84 and last traded at $77.64, with a volume of 2278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 140,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,353,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,478,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.