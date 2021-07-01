Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Sells $101,745.00 in Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,797,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.10. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRKS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.