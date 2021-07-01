Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of BRTHY stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.91. Brother Industries has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brother Industries will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Brother Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

