BSCPAD Hits Market Cap of $30.68 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002710 BTC on major exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $30.68 million and $110,962.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00046495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00140636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00170974 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,858.69 or 1.00175184 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

