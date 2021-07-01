BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 196.40 ($2.57). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 194 ($2.53), with a volume of 23,414,861 shares traded.

BT.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 160.60 ($2.10).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 179.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £19.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Philip Jansen acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £2,037,500 ($2,662,006.79). Also, insider Sara Weller bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,200 ($64,280.11).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile (LON:BT.A)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

