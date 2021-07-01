BTC Lite Trading 40.5% Lower This Week (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One BTC Lite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BTC Lite has a market cap of $31,077.17 and $121.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BTC Lite Coin Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

