Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Up 325.0% in June

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,396,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BYRG stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,186,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,689,805. Buyer Group International has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01.
Buyer Group International Company Profile
