Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Up 325.0% in June

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,396,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BYRG stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,186,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,689,805. Buyer Group International has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01.

Buyer Group International Company Profile

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

