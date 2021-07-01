Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $890.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,790 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,349,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after buying an additional 55,050 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 51,044 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

