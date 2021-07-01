Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Issues Earnings Results

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%.

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a market cap of $342.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.89. Byrna Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BYRN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bradley Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

