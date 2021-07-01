Bytom (BTM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.64 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $87.66 million and $13.64 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.65 or 0.00408959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007348 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000571 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,687,843,612 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,558,682 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

