C James Koch Sells 2,500 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.70, for a total transaction of $2,574,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,025.84, for a total transaction of $2,564,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.59, for a total transaction of $2,518,975.00.

On Monday, June 21st, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.02, for a total transaction of $2,467,550.00.

On Friday, June 18th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.58, for a total value of $2,433,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total value of $2,508,350.00.

On Monday, June 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total value of $2,560,425.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total value of $2,594,350.00.

On Friday, June 4th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total value of $2,761,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.40, for a total value of $2,716,000.00.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,020.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,083.23. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $534.63 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,222.87.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

