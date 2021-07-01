Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis Sells 337 Shares of Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cable One stock opened at $1,912.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,796.69.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cable One by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Cable One by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cable One by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,153.29.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.