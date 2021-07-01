Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis Sells 337 Shares of Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cable One stock opened at $1,912.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,796.69.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cable One by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Cable One by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cable One by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,153.29.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

