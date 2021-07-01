Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Trading 5.8% Higher

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.84. 4,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 575,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cactus by 874.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after buying an additional 731,913 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 192,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cactus by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cactus by 13.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 31,606 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

