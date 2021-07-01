Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Buys A$31,590.00 in Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$31,590.00 ($22,564.29).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Karl Siegling purchased 1,100 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,189.10 ($849.36).

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Karl Siegling acquired 1,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$1,080.00 ($771.43).

On Monday, June 21st, Karl Siegling bought 6,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.07 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,414.00 ($4,581.43).

On Friday, June 18th, Karl Siegling bought 1,100 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$1,224.30 ($874.50).

On Tuesday, June 15th, Karl Siegling purchased 1,500 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,678.50 ($1,198.93).

On Monday, May 31st, Karl Siegling acquired 1,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,113.00 ($795.00).

On Friday, May 28th, Karl Siegling acquired 1,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$1,117.00 ($797.86).

On Wednesday, May 19th, Karl Siegling bought 1,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.10 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,096.00 ($782.86).

On Monday, May 17th, Karl Siegling purchased 1,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$1,107.00 ($790.71).

On Thursday, May 13th, Karl Siegling acquired 1,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$1,093.00 ($780.71).

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

