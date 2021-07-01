CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$39.00 at TD Securities

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

CAE opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CAE has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in CAE by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CAE by 13.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,140,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,979,000 after purchasing an additional 496,170 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after purchasing an additional 443,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 305.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CAE by 86,641.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

