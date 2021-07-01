CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAI. William Blair cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE:CAI opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34. CAI International has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $969.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAI International will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CAI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in CAI International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CAI International by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CAI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CAI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

