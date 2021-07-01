Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.40

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.40 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 95.30 ($1.25), with a volume of 1001035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 16.82. The firm has a market cap of £732.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.72.

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

