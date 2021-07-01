CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAIXY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, May 7th.

CAIXY opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.98%.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

