Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Raymond Gregory Basler Sells 2,000 Shares

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.95, for a total value of C$121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,569,828.20.

CGY opened at C$60.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$676.06 million and a P/E ratio of 31.67. Calian Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$53.27 and a 12 month high of C$71.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$57.11.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$138.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.50 million. Analysts expect that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.4900002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.01%.

Separately, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.50 price target on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.