Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CANF. Aegis began coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of CANF opened at $2.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 150.45% and a negative net margin of 1,680.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma by 812.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 105,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 62,197 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 60,483 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

