Canaccord Genuity Boosts Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $55.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of LPRO opened at $43.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.37. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,067,000 after acquiring an additional 205,768 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,889,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,928,000 after acquiring an additional 162,320 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,118,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,645,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.