Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Trimmed by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,578,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,342,495 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $299,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 41,073 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 236,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNI. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.61. 23,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,150. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $87.40 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

