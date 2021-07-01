Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives $36.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

CDUAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

CDUAF stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

