Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Director Sells $185,980,000.00 in Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.21. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,344,000 after acquiring an additional 381,456 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cannae by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cannae by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

