Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $434.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 592.3% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 311,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 266,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,913,000 after purchasing an additional 165,304 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 47,902 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

