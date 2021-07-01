Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 166 ($2.17). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 161.30 ($2.11), with a volume of 1,821,302 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 173.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.96.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

