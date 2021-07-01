Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,356 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,426,000 after purchasing an additional 683,400 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,041,000 after purchasing an additional 467,770 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,528,000 after purchasing an additional 72,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 131,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,666. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.69. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

