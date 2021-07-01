Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MBT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.32. 5,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,655. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

