Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 83.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59,193 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Waters by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Waters by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $348.24. 1,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.30. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $179.76 and a 1 year high of $349.07. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

