Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.43.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.05. 590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,695. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.53. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

