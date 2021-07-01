Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,342 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,665. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.65.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BL. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,374,543.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 3,541 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $375,204.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,705,714.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,420 shares of company stock valued at $12,841,350. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

