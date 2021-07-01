Capital One Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 42.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 137,259 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 671,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

