Capital One Financial Downgrades New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) to Equal Weight

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) was downgraded by Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.75. Capital One Financial‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s previous close.

SNR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SNR opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. New Senior Investment Group has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $735.94 million, a PE ratio of -38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. On average, analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

