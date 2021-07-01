Capital One Financial Weighs in on Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

WRI stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 55.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 304,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.