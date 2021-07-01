Capri’s (CPRI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Capri (NYSE:CPRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.91.

Shares of CPRI opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12. Capri has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Capri by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,551,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after purchasing an additional 738,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capri by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,024,000 after purchasing an additional 50,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Capri by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

