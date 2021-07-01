Carbon Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Carbon has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $115,409.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00045968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00140052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00169080 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,573.42 or 1.00258678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,216,087 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

