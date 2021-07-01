Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF remained flat at $$2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,447. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRLFF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

