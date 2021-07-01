Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$244.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, May 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$293.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$230.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$184.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$178.70. The firm has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 859.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$150.58 and a 12 month high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.98%.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,385.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$911,125.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

