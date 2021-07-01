CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Sells $11,314,115.75 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:KMX traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.58. 1,053,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 64.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,910.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 82,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

