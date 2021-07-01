Cartesi Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $155.35 million and approximately $15.72 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00136151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00170176 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,457.89 or 1.00295088 BTC.

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 373,667,373 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

