Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $226.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Caterpillar’s backlog was $16.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021, up $2.7 billion sequentially. This bodes well for its performance in the second quarter. However, higher input costs will hurt margins in the quarter. In 2021, results are expected to improve, aided by strong demand in China and pickup in global manufacturing activity. The Construction Industries segment is expected to gain on strength in residential construction and recovery in non-residential construction in the United States, and robust construction demand in Brazil. The Resource Industries segment wil likely benefit from improving commodity prices. Savings from its restructuring actions will also boost margins. Further, a robust liquidity position, investments in expanded offerings, and services and digital initiatives are expected to drive growth.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $223.86.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $217.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $125.11 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $119.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

