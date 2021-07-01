Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.23. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

