Ccore One Day Volume Reaches $161.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. Ccore has a market capitalization of $20,763.56 and $161.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00054086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.02 or 0.00697726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,623.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.