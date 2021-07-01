Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report sales of $12.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.03 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Cellectis posted sales of $4.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 169%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $60.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $75.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $82.95 million, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million.

CLLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of CLLS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 626,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.05. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $703.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 103,279 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

