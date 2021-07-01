Century Aluminum Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Aluminum in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

CENX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.89. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after acquiring an additional 182,382 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 74,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

