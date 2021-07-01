Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. Ceridian HCM reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,910.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.31. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $111.93.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,602,457.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,091 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 296.6% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,526,000 after buying an additional 1,131,693 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after acquiring an additional 755,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,801,000 after acquiring an additional 681,163 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

