Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. Ceridian HCM reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,910.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.31. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $111.93.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,602,457.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,091 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 296.6% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,526,000 after buying an additional 1,131,693 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after acquiring an additional 755,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,801,000 after acquiring an additional 681,163 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.