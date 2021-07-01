CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Gap Up to $51.45

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.45, but opened at $53.28. CF Industries shares last traded at $53.23, with a volume of 19,829 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after buying an additional 161,248 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in CF Industries by 131,185.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CF Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 458,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after buying an additional 27,526 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in CF Industries by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

